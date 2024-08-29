Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:  

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Qifu Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Qifu Technology, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Qifu Technology, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Qifu Technology, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

RCM Technologies (RCMT - Free Report) : This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote

RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.84 compared with 15.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RCM Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

RCM Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

RCM Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Cerence (CRNC - Free Report) : This company which provides A.I. powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.

Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus

Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus

Cerence Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerence Inc. Quote

Cerence has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.51 compared with 67.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cerence Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cerence Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cerence Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cerence Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) - free report >>

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) - free report >>

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers