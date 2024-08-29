See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Charles River Associates (CRAI) - free report >>
CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) - free report >>
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 28th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 28th:
CarGurus (CARG - Free Report) : This online automotive marketplace which connects buyers and sellers of new and used cars, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus
CarGurus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarGurus, Inc. Quote
CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
CarGurus, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CarGurus, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CarGurus, Inc. Quote
Audioeye (AEYE - Free Report) : This company which engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.0% over the last 60 days.
Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus
Audioeye, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Audioeye, Inc. Quote
Audioeye's has a PEG ratio of 2.06 compared with 21.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Adecoagro S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Adecoagro S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Adecoagro S.A. Quote
Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) : This leading global consulting firms which is engaged in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Charles River Associates Price and Consensus
Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote
Charles River Associates has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)
Charles River Associates peg-ratio-ttm | Charles River Associates Quote
