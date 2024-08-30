Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT - Free Report) : This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

Genesco (GCO - Free Report) : This specialty retail and branded company which sells footwear and accessories in retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Opera Limited (OPRA - Free Report) : This company which provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Supervielle (SUPV - Free Report) : This company which is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) : This company which is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


