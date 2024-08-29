See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) - free report >>
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) - free report >>
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:
EZCORP (EZPW - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus
EZCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EZCORP, Inc. Quote
EZCORP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.41 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
EZCORP, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
EZCORP, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | EZCORP, Inc. Quote
Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company which acquires, develops, constructs, markets, and sale various single-family detached and attached residential home projects, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.37 compared with 11.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This master limited partnership which is engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
MPLX LP Price and Consensus
MPLX LP price-consensus-chart | MPLX LP Quote
MPLX has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.81 compared with 17.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MPLX LP PE Ratio (TTM)
MPLX LP pe-ratio-ttm | MPLX LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.