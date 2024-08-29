See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MPLX LP (MPLX) - free report >>
Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MPLX LP (MPLX) - free report >>
Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This master limited partnership which is engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
MPLX LP Price and Consensus
MPLX LP price-consensus-chart | MPLX LP Quote
MPLX’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MPLX LP Price
MPLX LP price | MPLX LP Quote
Palomar Holdings (PLMR - Free Report) : This rapidly growing and profitable company which is focused on the provision of catastrophe insurance for personal and commercial property, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Palomar Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palomar Holdings, Inc. Quote
Palomar Holdings’ shares gained 15.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Price
Palomar Holdings, Inc. price | Palomar Holdings, Inc. Quote
Canon (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
Canon’s shares gained 21.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Canon, Inc. Price
Canon, Inc. price | Canon, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.