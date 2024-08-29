Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This master limited partnership which is engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

MPLX’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Palomar Holdings (PLMR - Free Report) : This rapidly growing and profitable company which is focused on the provision of catastrophe insurance for personal and commercial property, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Palomar Holdings’ shares gained 15.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Canon (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Canon’s shares gained 21.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

