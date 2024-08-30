Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Medical Properties Trust (MPW - Free Report) : This self-advised real estate investment trust that is formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote

Opera Limited (OPRA - Free Report) : This company which provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

First Financial Ban (FFBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company that is engaged in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) - free report >>

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) - free report >>

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) - free report >>

Published in

finance internet-content