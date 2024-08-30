See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:
RCM Technologies (RCMT - Free Report) : This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.73 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Assurant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.81 compared with 45.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DaVita (DVA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
DaVita has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.52 compared with 17.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
