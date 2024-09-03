Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This midstream energy infrastructure and logistics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

