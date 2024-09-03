See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This midstream energy infrastructure and logistics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.
