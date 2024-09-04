We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC - Free Report) : This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
The First of Long Island Corporation Price and Consensus
The First of Long Island Corporation price-consensus-chart | The First of Long Island Corporation Quote
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote
PEDEVCO Corp. (PED - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 20% over the last 60 days.
Pedevco Corp. Price and Consensus
Pedevco Corp. price-consensus-chart | Pedevco Corp. Quote
Unilever PLC (UL - Free Report) : This fast-moving consumer goods company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Unilever PLC Price and Consensus
Unilever PLC price-consensus-chart | Unilever PLC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.