New Strong Buy Stocks for September 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC - Free Report) : This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 20% over the last 60 days.

Unilever PLC (UL - Free Report) : This fast-moving consumer goods company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


