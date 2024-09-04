We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bear of the Day: Lamb Weston (LW)
Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) , a current Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). is a leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of value-added frozen potato products.
Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing it into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Let’s take a closer look at how the company stacks up.
Lamb Weston Faces Demand Pressure
The company’s latest set of quarterly results caused shares to plunge, with LW falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by 37% and reporting sales 5% below expectations. The results reflected its second consecutive period of falling short of both earnings and revenue expectations.
Down 40% in 2024, shares have faced pressure following back-to-back quarterly releases.
The company delivered a spooky message following the print, with CEO Tom Werner stating, ‘We expect fiscal 2025 to be another challenging year. The operating environment has changed rapidly over the past twelve months as global restaurant traffic and frozen potato demand softened due to menu price inflation continuing to negatively affect global restaurant traffic. This has resulted in an increase in available capacity in North America and Europe.’
To put it simply, consumers have had their wallets pinched, and the results fully reflect the demand pullback that’s followed.
Bottom Line
Negative earnings estimate revisions, resulting from soft quarterly results, paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.
For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.