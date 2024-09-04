See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes’ shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui’s shares gained 16.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PEDEVCO Corp. (PED - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
PEDEVCO’ shares gained 14.9% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
