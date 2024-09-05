Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH - Free Report) : This restaurant chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Texas Roadhouse has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 2.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

