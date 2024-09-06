We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Tokyo Electron Limited (TOELY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and flat panel display production equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 8.7% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.