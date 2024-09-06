Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Tokyo Electron Limited (TOELY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and flat panel display production equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 8.7% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


