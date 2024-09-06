Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY - Free Report) : This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Tokyo Electron Limited (TOELY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and flat panel display production equipment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Published in

finance