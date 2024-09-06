Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This building systems solution company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Limbach’s shares gained 8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 600’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price

Limbach Holdings, Inc. price | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus

Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus

Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote

Zumiez’s shares gained 36.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 600’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zumiez Inc. Price

Zumiez Inc. Price

Zumiez Inc. price | Zumiez Inc. Quote

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential home-builder has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

M/I Homes’ shares gained 28.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price

M/I Homes, Inc. Price

M/I Homes, Inc. price | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) - free report >>

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) - free report >>

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>

Published in

retail