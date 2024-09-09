Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC - Free Report) : This AI-driven mobility solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

