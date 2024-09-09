We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Cerence Inc. (CRNC - Free Report) : This AI-driven mobility solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.