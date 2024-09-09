See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9:
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% the last 60 days.
Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus
Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Diversified Energy Company PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Diversified Energy Company PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Axis Capital Holdings Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This trading and investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.
Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus
Mitsui & Co. price-consensus-chart | Mitsui & Co. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.
Mitsui & Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Mitsui & Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Mitsui & Co. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.