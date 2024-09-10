See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This LNG shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus
Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote
Banco de Chile (BCH): This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Banco De Chile Price and Consensus
Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote
Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This monetization platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Eli Lilly and Company Price and Consensus
Eli Lilly and Company price-consensus-chart | Eli Lilly and Company Quote
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This lighting solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
