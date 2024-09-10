Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This LNG shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Banco de Chile (BCH): This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This monetization platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This lighting solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.   


