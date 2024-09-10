See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Bear of the Day: Exxon Mobile (XOM)
Last week’s pullback has investors looking for stocks to buy. One of the most popular sectors for investors to look at is the energy sector. Most of us spend more money and time at gas stations than we’d like to. It can feel like an easy way to get some of that money back. Be careful to not just blindly buy any energy stock that you’re familiar with. There can be negative trends developing which you don’t realize.
Today’s Bear of the Day is a very popular stock that has seen earnings estimates trend in a negative direction. Its integrated oil giant Exxon Mobile (XOM - Free Report) ). Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments.
Exxon is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in the Oil and Gas – Integrated – International industry which ranks in the Bottom 23% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the unfavorable rank is that eight analysts have dropped their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bearish moves have cut the current year Zacks Consensus Estimate from $9.37 to $8.37 while next year’s number is off from $10.18 to $9.23.
The good news for the bulls out there is that Exxon is expecting earnings growth of 10.2% next year. Revenue growth has been steady as well, with 4.5% growth this year and 3.95% next year.
Investors looking for other stocks within the same industry do have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to investigate further. That’s Eni (E - Free Report) ). There are several Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks in the industry, including BP (BP - Free Report) ).