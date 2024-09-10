See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10:
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This midstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
MPLX LP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.94 compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
OFG Bancorp (OFG - Free Report) : This financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
OFG Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.26 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This infrastructure services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.30 compared with 27.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
