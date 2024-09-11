Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform providerhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Canon Inc. (CAJPY - Free Report) : This technology and imaging solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT - Free Report) : This hospitality management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


computers consumer-discretionary finance