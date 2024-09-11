We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform providerhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Canon Inc. (CAJPY - Free Report) : This technology and imaging solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT - Free Report) : This hospitality management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.