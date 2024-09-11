We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Time to Buy the Rally in Oracle's (ORCL) Stock After Earnings?
Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) shares have soared over +10% in today’s trading session after the cloud provider was able to exceed top and bottom line expectations for its fiscal first quarter on Monday evening.
As one of the top-performing tech stocks this year, ORCL has risen nearly +50% YTD and investors may be wondering if they should buy into the post-earnings rally.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Oracle’s Q1 Results
Cloud infrastructure revenue growth was the main catalyst for Oracle’s strong Q1 results. This includes high-performance artificial intelligence applications that are run on Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) through its partnership with Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) .
Overall, Oracle’s Q1 sales rose 7% year over year to $13.3 billion and edged estimates of $13.21 billion. On the bottom line, earnings of $1.39 per share beat expectations by 5% and spiked 17% from Q1 EPS of $1.19 a year ago.
Oracle also announced a new partnership with Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) that will allow customers to access its databases within Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Revenue Guidance & Growth Trajectory
For the second quarter, Oracle expects 8%-10% sales growth which fell in line with the Zacks Consensus of $14.01 billion in sales or 8% growth (Current Qtr below).
Based on Zacks estimates, Oracle’s total sales are expected to increase 9% in its current fiscal 2025 to $57.82 billion versus $52.96 billion in FY24. Furthermore, FY26 sales are projected to rise another 11% to $64.02 billion.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Even better, Oracle’s annual earnings are forecasted to be up 11% in FY25 and are slated to jump another 13% in FY26 to $6.98 per share.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Valuation Comparison
Trading around $155, Oracle’s stock is at a 22.6X forward earnings multiple which is slightly beneath the S&P 500’s 23X and a pleasant discount to its Zacks Computer-Software Industry average of 33.6X.
Oracle also trades at a discount to the forward P/E valuations of some of its iconic tech partners with Nvidia and Amazon trading at 38X and 36.9X forward earnings respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Following its Q2 report Oracle’s stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). To that point, lucrative partnerships continue to expand Oracle’s presence as a cloud provider with now appearing to be a good time to buy ORCL as the company continues to reconfirm its attractive growth trajectory.