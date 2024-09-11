Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11:

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology's shares gained 23.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.       

AXIS Capital's shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Pathward Financial's shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


