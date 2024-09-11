See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11:
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
Qifu Technology's shares gained 23.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price
Qifu Technology, Inc. price | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
AXIS Capital's shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Pathward Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Pathward Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pathward Financial, Inc. Quote
Pathward Financial's shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pathward Financial, Inc. Price
Pathward Financial, Inc. price | Pathward Financial, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.