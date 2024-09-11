Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11:

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT - Free Report) : This hospitality management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


