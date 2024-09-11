Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

