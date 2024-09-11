See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11:
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Axis Capital Holdings Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Qifu Technology, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.