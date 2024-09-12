We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This lighting and display solutions manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This healthcare holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.