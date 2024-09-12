Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This lighting and display solutions manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This healthcare holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) - free report >>

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) - free report >>

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance medical