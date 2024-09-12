Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12:

MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This midstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

MPLX LP Price and Consensus

MPLX LP Price and Consensus

MPLX LP price-consensus-chart | MPLX LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

MPLX LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

MPLX LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

MPLX LP dividend-yield-ttm | MPLX LP Quote

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>

MPLX LP (MPLX) - free report >>

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>

Published in

finance