New Strong Buy Stocks for September 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.8% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This homebuilder company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energía (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


