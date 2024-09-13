We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.8% over the last 60 days.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Quote
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This homebuilder company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Pampa Energía (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus
Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.
AngioDynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus
AngioDynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AngioDynamics, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.