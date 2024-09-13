See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13:
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This homebuilder company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes' shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
First Mid Bancshares' shares gained 26.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI - Free Report) : This software-as-a-service (SaaS) company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Consensus Cloud Solutions' shares gained 24.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.