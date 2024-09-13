See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>
AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>
AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13:
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote
Norwegian Cruise has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This software-based platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
AppLovin Corporation Price and Consensus
AppLovin Corporation price-consensus-chart | AppLovin Corporation Quote
AppLovin has a PEG ratio of 1.41 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AppLovin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
AppLovin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | AppLovin Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.