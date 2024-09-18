Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This is a diversified, product design and technology company which creates lifestyle solutions through products for consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

SharkNinja, Inc. Price and Consensus

SharkNinja, Inc. Price and Consensus

SharkNinja, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote

Alexander's (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 day.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

Popular (BPOP - Free Report) : This diversified, publicly owned bank holding company which has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico operating numerous branches and automated teller machines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus

Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus

Popular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Popular, Inc. Quote

Arcadis (ARCAY - Free Report) : This international company that provides consultancy, planning, architectural design, engineering and management services for infrastructure, environment and buildings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Arcadis NV Price and Consensus

Arcadis NV Price and Consensus

Arcadis NV price-consensus-chart | Arcadis NV Quote

J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Popular, Inc. (BPOP) - free report >>

Arcadis NV (ARCAY) - free report >>

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) - free report >>

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary finance reit retail