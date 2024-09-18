We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This is a diversified, product design and technology company which creates lifestyle solutions through products for consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 day.
Popular (BPOP - Free Report) : This diversified, publicly owned bank holding company which has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico operating numerous branches and automated teller machines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Arcadis (ARCAY - Free Report) : This international company that provides consultancy, planning, architectural design, engineering and management services for infrastructure, environment and buildings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.