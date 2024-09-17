See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
The Progressive (PGR - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent agency writer of private passenger auto coverage, and the market share leader for the motorcycle products since 1998, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus
The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote
The Progressive’s shares gained 23.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Progressive Corporation Price
The Progressive Corporation price | The Progressive Corporation Quote
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s shares gained 31.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Axis Capital Holdings’ shares gained 15.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
