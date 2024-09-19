Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cerence (CRNC - Free Report) : This company which provides A.I. powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 day.

Ubiquiti (UI - Free Report) : This company which offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries (LYTS - Free Report) : This image solutions company which combines integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

MI Homes (MHO - Free Report) : This company which is one of nation's leading builders of single-family homes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

FIRST MID BNCSH (FMBH - Free Report) : This company which provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance principally in Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


