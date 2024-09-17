See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
China Coal Energy (CCOZY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in integrating engineering and technological service businesses comprising of coal production, sales and trading, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
Banco De Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This company, is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.
SK Telecom Co. (SKM - Free Report) : This company which is the world's first commercial CDMA digital cellular service, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
