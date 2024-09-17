See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 17th:
Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels as well as drilling tools, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Carpenter Technology Corporation Price and Consensus
Carpenter Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote
Carpenter Technology's has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Carpenter Technology Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Carpenter Technology Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote
Blue Bird (BLBD - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus
Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote
Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Blue Bird Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Blue Bird Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Blue Bird Corporation Quote
KT (KT - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunication services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
KT Corporation Price and Consensus
KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote
KT's has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KT Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
KT Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | KT Corporation Quote
