See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Popular, Inc. (BPOP) - free report >>
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Popular, Inc. (BPOP) - free report >>
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:
J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus
J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
J. Sainsbury’s shares gained 19.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price
J. Sainsbury PLC price | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
Popular (BPOP - Free Report) : This diversified, publicly owned bank holding company which has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus
Popular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Popular, Inc. Quote
Popular’s shares gained 17.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Popular, Inc. Price
Popular, Inc. price | Popular, Inc. Quote
NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
NBT Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus
NBT Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote
NBT Bancorp’s shares gained 24.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
NBT Bancorp Inc. Price
NBT Bancorp Inc. price | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.