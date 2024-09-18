Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:

J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury’s shares gained 19.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Popular (BPOP - Free Report) : This diversified, publicly owned bank holding company which has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Popular’s shares gained 17.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

NBT Bancorp’s shares gained 24.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

finance retail