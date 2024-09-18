See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>
NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:
Alexander's (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.
Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.6% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus
J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
J. Sainsbury PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
J. Sainsbury PLC dividend-yield-ttm | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) : This bank holding company engaged in general banking business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.1% over the last 60 days.
NBT Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus
NBT Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
NBT Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
NBT Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens