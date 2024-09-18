Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:

Alexander's (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.6% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

J. Sainsbury PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

J. Sainsbury PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

J. Sainsbury PLC dividend-yield-ttm | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) : This bank holding company engaged in general banking business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.1% over the last 60 days.

NBT Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

NBT Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

NBT Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

NBT Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

NBT Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

NBT Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NBT Bancorp Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) - free report >>

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) - free report >>

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-stocks dividend-yield finance retail