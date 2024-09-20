Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This company which is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote

HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) : This company which is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 day.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

CSG Systems International (CSGS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

CSG Systems International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CSG Systems International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CSG Systems International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CSG Systems International, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) - free report >>

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) - free report >>

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) - free report >>

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) - free report >>

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers construction medical transportation