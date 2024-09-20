We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This company which is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) : This company which is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 day.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
CSG Systems International (CSGS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.