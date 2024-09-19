See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19th:
Pampa Energia (PAM - Free Report) This largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina which is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia’s shares gained 30.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ubiquiti (UI - Free Report) : This company which offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.0% over the last 60 days.
Ubiquiti’s shares gained 43.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Princeton Bancorp’s shares gained 24.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
