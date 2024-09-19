See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) - free report >>
Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) - free report >>
Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19th:
Farmers National Banc (FMNB - Free Report) : This full-service national bank which is engaged in commercial and retail banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Farmers National Banc Corp. Price and Consensus
Farmers National Banc Corp. price-consensus-chart | Farmers National Banc Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Farmers National Banc Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Farmers National Banc Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Farmers National Banc Corp. Quote
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quote
LSI Industries (LYTS - Free Report) : This Image Solutions company, which combines integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.0% over the last 60 days.
LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
LSI Industries Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
LSI Industries Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens