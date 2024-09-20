See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) - free report >>
CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) - free report >>
CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 20th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 20th:
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.74 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
CarGurus (CARG - Free Report) : This online automotive marketplace which connects buyers and sellers of new and used cars, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus
CarGurus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarGurus, Inc. Quote
CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.08 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
CarGurus, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CarGurus, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CarGurus, Inc. Quote
Audioeye (AEYE - Free Report) : This company which engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.0% over the last 60 days.
Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus
Audioeye, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Audioeye, Inc. Quote
Audioeye has a PEG ratio of 2.02 compared with 20.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Audioeye, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Audioeye, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Audioeye, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.