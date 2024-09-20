Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 20th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.74 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CarGurus (CARG - Free Report) : This online automotive marketplace which connects buyers and sellers of new and used cars, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 1.08 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Audioeye (AEYE - Free Report) : This company which engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.0% over the last 60 days.

Audioeye has a PEG ratio of 2.02 compared with 20.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


