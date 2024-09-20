We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
These Top Engineering Stocks Are Industrial Products Standouts
Currently in the top 35% of over 250 Zacks industries, The Zacks Engineering-R and D Services Industry continues to stand out among the industrial products sector.
With a captivating total return of +35% year to date, this industry has impressively outperformed the broader indexes in 2024.
That said, here are a few of the industry’s top stocks that investors may want to consider.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Top Infrastructure Stocks
Coveting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arcadis (ARCAY - Free Report) and Sterling Infrastructure’s (STRL - Free Report) stock have been two top contributors regarding the strong price performance of the Zacks Engineering-R and D Services Industry.
Arcadis stock has spiked +33% this year as an international provider of consultancy, planning, and architectural design for buildings among other infrastructure-related activities. Also specializing in infrastructure for building and transportation solutions, Sterling Infrastructure shares have soared nearly +70% in 2024.
Their stellar rallies could continue as earnings estimate revisions have trended higher making their increased probability and steady top line growth more compelling. Expecting over 20% EPS growth in fiscal 2024 and FY25, Arcadis’ bottom line has expanded significantly since the pandemic.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Sterling Infrastructure’s annual earnings have hit new heights as well with EPS expected to increase 26% in FY24 and projected to rise another 6% next year to $6.02 per share. Plus, FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates have risen over 5% in the last 60 days respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Aerospace Engineer Leader
Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) is Howmet Aerospace (HWM - Free Report) , a provider of engineered solutions for customers in the transportation and aerospace industries. With its reach extending to commercial and defense aerospace markets, Howmet’s stock has shot up +80% YTD.
This comes as Howmet has now reached or exceeded earnings expectations for 15 consecutive quarters as illustrated by the green arrows in the EPS surprise chart below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Despite such an extensive rally, earnings estimates have remained higher in the last two months with Howmet’s EPS projected to climb 41% in FY24 and forecasted to soar another 22% in FY25 to $3.16 per share.
Furthermore, Howmet's total sales are projected to increase over 10% in FY24 and FY25 with projections edging toward $8 billion.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
The expansion of these top engineering companies has led to stellar gains for their stocks. Now may be a good time to buy considering EPS estimates are higher with Arcadis, Sterling Infrastructure, and Howmet Aerospace checking an “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for Growth.