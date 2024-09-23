Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

Opera Limited (OPRA - Free Report) : This mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

