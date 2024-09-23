See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:
Opera Limited (OPRA - Free Report) : This mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
