See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Axis Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.28, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Axis Capital Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This non-residential lighting and retail display solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
LSI has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.23, compared with 23.09 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
LSI Industries Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
LSI Industries Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus
PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote
PCB has a PEG ratio of 11.30 compared with 23.09 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PCB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)
PCB Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | PCB Bancorp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.