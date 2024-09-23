Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.28, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This non-residential lighting and retail display solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

LSI has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.23, compared with 23.09 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PCB has a PEG ratio of 11.30 compared with 23.09 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


