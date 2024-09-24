Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This operator of LNG carriers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) : This airline company which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This intregrated power company engaging in transmission of electricity has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


