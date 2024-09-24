We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This operator of LNG carriers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus
Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote
Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Banco De Chile Price and Consensus
Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Quote
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) : This airline company which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This intregrated power company engaging in transmission of electricity has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus
Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.