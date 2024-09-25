We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT - Free Report) : This commercial and consumer banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) : This motion picture exhibitor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 22% over the last 60 days.
Cinemark Holdings Inc Price and Consensus
Cinemark Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | Cinemark Holdings Inc Quote
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti PLC Price and Consensus
AngloGold Ashanti PLC price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti PLC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.