New Strong Buy Stocks for September 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKM - Free Report) : This wireless telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT - Free Report) : This commercial and consumer banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) : This motion picture exhibitor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 22% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


