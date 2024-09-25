See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT - Free Report) : This commercial and consumer banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Orange County’s shares gained 21.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Affirm’s shares gained 43.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
FinWise‘s shares gained 44.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
