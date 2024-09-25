See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:
KT Corporation (KT - Free Report) : This telecommunications and platform services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
KT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.31, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT - Free Report) : This commercial and consumer banking company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Orange County has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.91, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) : This motion picture exhibitor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.
Cinemark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.72, compared with 23.15 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
