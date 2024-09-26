We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) : This operator of a financial services platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) : This global explorer, developer, producer and seller of gold and copper properties seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This diversified financial institution has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
