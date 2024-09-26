Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) : This operator of a financial services platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) : This global explorer, developer, producer and seller of gold and copper properties seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This diversified financial institution has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


