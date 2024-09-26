See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) - free report >>
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) - free report >>
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Bear of the Day: Daktronics (DAKT)
While the market sighed a collective breath of relief after the Fed cut 50-bps, this week has been anything but bullish for the broad market. I’m looking at 5 consecutive red daily candles on the Russell 2000. Long-term investors out there should not despair. Rather, there are going to be a ton of stocks which were overvalued which are going to come on back down to Earth.
Rather than blindly buying all the dips out there thought, you should focus your attention on stocks with strong earnings trends, and try to avoid those with earnings moving to the downside. Unless, of course, you have the patience of a saint and a good reason to believe a turnaround is eminent.
One stock that’s seen earnings estimates move in the wrong direction is today’s Bear of the Day, Daktronics ((DAKT - Free Report) ). Daktronics designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally.
Current year estimate revisions are the reason why this stock is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).Following its last report, analysts have come out and cut expectations for the current quarter, next quarter and current year. The estimate revisions have dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $1.13 to 90 cents. That means current year earnings are set to contract 29.69%.
The good news for long-term investors is that nest year’s numbers are forecast to pick back up. Next year’s Zacks Consensus Estimate is up from 92 cents to $1.17. That is growth of 30.56% for the current year.
The Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry ranks in the Bottom 35% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are a handful of names in this industry which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. These include Greenland Technologies ((GTEC - Free Report) ) and Hayward Holdings ((HAYW - Free Report) ).